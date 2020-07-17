A Nepali citizen was tonsured by a group in Varanasi and he was forced to shout 'Jai Shri Ram' and raise slogans against Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli. The police has registered a case against the group.

The man was tonsured by the members of the group and they wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' on the man's scalp. The group's convener Arun Pathak made a video of the incident and shared it on social media. The group, which carried out this incident, is Vishwa Hindu Sena and they claim to be a non-political group.

Recently, Nepal's Prime Minister created quite a stir when he claimed that the 'real' Ayodhya was in Nepal and not India.

'Jai Shri Ram' is written on his scalp

In the video, the man, who is supposed to be a Nepali citizen, is seen sitting on the ground near a river without a shirt. 'Jai Shri Ram' is written on his scalp and he is made to shout 'Jai Shri Ram'.

He is also raising slogans against Oli and is praising India for providing livelihood to Nepalis. The man, who speaks in the Nepali language, is also prodded on by the fringe group members to shout 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mati ki jai'.

Pathak justified his actions and has urged his followers on social media to follow the same practice so that Oli 'would not dare" speak against Lord Ram.

It should be noted that Pathak had posted on Twitter that Oli has to take his words back or else he will have to face the consequences.

According to the Varanasi police, an FIR has been initiated in the case at Bhelupur police station and necessary action was being taken.

Various cases of people being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and assaulted when they refused have happened before.

Last year, a 15-year-old boy was set on fire by four people in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh after he denied to chant Jai Shri Ram.

It should be noted that there have been many false cases reported in the name of 'Jai Shri Ram'.