Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Pathak, who is popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, is back in the news after he decided to file a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor n the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. Bhau has accused Ekta and her mother of insulting Indian Army personnel in their erotic web show XXX season 2.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bhau said that Ekta Kapoor has disrespected Army personnel by showing how an Army officer's wife is having an affair with a man outside her marriage while her husband is at war.

Bhau also said that showing the army officer's wife getting intimate with her boyfriend and asking him to wear the Army uniform was disgusting and degrading. He also tweeted to inform his fans that he has filed a complaint and also tagged Mumbai Police, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackrey and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking them to arrest Ekta and her mother as soon as possible.

"Police complaint file kiya hu aaj desh ke Gaddaro ke khilaf jinka naam hai Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor jo humari indian military aur unki uniform, national emblem, colonel tag ko ashlee tarike se dikhaya gaya hai altbalaji app par. Flag of India. Jai Hind," Hindustani Bhau tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Aisa mazak udaya hai humare Indian army ka. Ab ye naya hindustan hai. Ekta kapoor or Shobha Kapoor ko jald se jald arrest karo."

