Fault or no-fault but Sushant Singh Rajput's death has worsened the hate people had against the filmy families of Bollywood. From the young ones who are just starting out to even those who have proved their mettle, audience and fans are in no mood to spare any of these Bollywood kids. And Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 was at the receiving end of this spite as the trailer of the film was announced on Twitter.

As soon as Alia Bhatt's first look from the film dropped on social media, netizens were quick to come to a conclusion of how they would uninstall Hotstar (which is the streaming partner for the film) and boycott the film. #uninstallHotstar and #boycottSadak2 had started trending soon after the first look. And now, the negative comments against the film seem to have overtaken the vastly talented people the film has.

Dr. Richa Rajpoot @DoctorRicha_IND tweeted, "Mahesh bhatt is behind killing of sushant Singh Rajput , and he is the biggest Bollywood mafia and nepotisam supporter .. I will bycoott his film #Sadak2 which will be released on hotstar , will uninstall Hotstar too Are you with me ?#UninstallHotstar"

Nisha.H @NishaSh61519200 wrote, "Be ready guys.... On 28th August one thing we needs to do is to NOT WATCHING #Sadak2 for sure #SushantSinghRajput #SushantWasKilled"

A user by the name Arnab Goswami @arnab5222 tweeted, #Sadak2 - Alia Bhatt - Nepotism product Sanjay - Nepotism product

Aditya - Nepotism product

Mahesh Bhatt - Involved in SSR murder

#BoycottSadak2

Rate it low on IMDb and don't stream it on Hotstar.

RT -SPREAD

#SushantWasKilled

#SushantSinghRajput

#BoycottBollywoodFilms"

Ajab Gajab @Ajab__Gajab said, "Neither watching trailer nor the movie #Sadak2..rt if you too"

Shivam Two hearts #JusticeForSushant @Intrepid_SK tweeted, "Haa Himmat Jutao and #Sadak2 Boycott karo !! Give them test of their own medicine...They boycott outsiders Now We Boycott Them !! #EDExposeRheaInSSRCase #AliaBhatt"

INDRAPAL GURJAR @indrapal9977 tweeted, "#AdityaRoyKapur #sadak2 #AliaBhatt This time let's teach leasson to mahesh bhatt,mukesh bhatt and alia bhatt. Alia and Aditya are product of nepotism. Let's boycott their movies. Who killed Sushant"

Many even called out the film's plot and said it was 'hinduphobic'. The trailer is scheduled to release today.