Coronavirus scare has gripped us all. After Janta Curfew on March 22, PM Modi has declared national lockdown till April 14 midnight. People are only venturing out to buy bare necessities.

After Akshay Kumar, Hina Khan went to the hospital with her mother for a check-up. The actor chronicled her experience on Instagram stories for her fans. Hina shared a photo of herself and her mother sitting in a hospital with masks on. Hina said that her mother was suffering from extreme pain in her shoulder.

Hina's post read, "Have been very busy today. Mom had a very bad shoulder pain yesterday. Had to take her to hospital and trust me guys, it is not easy to step out in these times. Every damn thing is so unsafe," she wrote with her post.

In another picture, she is seen getting herself checked by the doctor. She wrote, "Trying to record my stretches so that I don't have to come again. It's not easy to step out. It's just not,"

Hina who is making the most of the lockdown makes it a point to entertain the fans with her sketches and workout video. Like everyone she is also doing household chores sharing a video of sweeping and mopping her house, Hina wrote, "#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam Karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint."

She also lets her creative juices flow and makes sure she sketches as well.

"And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times especially because now we're home and well-rested..It also made me realize how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day," she had captioned her post.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in web series Damaged 2.

