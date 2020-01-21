It has never been a cakewalk for TV celebrities to make it big in the already brimming tinsel town. But actress Hina Khan is an exception who has crossed all the in her way hurdles. She even attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and is eagerly awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut 'Hacked'. But what was the factor that gave Hina the big push? She believes it was Bigg Boss.

It might sound offbeat but Hina feels that being a part of Bigg Boss 11 was a turning point. Moreover, she credited the show for making her a "fashion diva".

"I never thought I would become a fashion diva when I entered the house. I just wanted to break out of that traditional look (from her TV debut, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) that I did for eight long years. After coming out (of the BB house), I discovered how much people appreciated me," she acknowledged.

Hina says Salman is fond of her

The 32-year-old also added that the show's host Salman Khan is "fond" of her. "He is fond of me. When I told him about Hacked, he wished me luck and appreciated Vikram's direction," she was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Hina's Bollywood debut

In her debut film, Hina will be seen in the shoes of a woman who becomes the target of a young obsessive hacker (Rohan Shah).

Talking about the subject of her first outing, she explained, "We see such cases all around the world. Also, you expect horror and thriller from Vikram, but here he is exploring a new space."

Although the actress has never been caught in such a situation, she gets messages asking for an OTP quite frequently. "Sharing stuff on your own is different from it being done without your consent," Hina said.

Last year, Hina hogged headlines when she made a debut on the Cannes red carpet. She was then about to make her debut in Hussein Khan's 'Lines'. The theatrical release of the film got delayed.

Cannes again?

The actress has said that she might walk the Cannes red carpet yet again.

"Before Hacked, I wrapped up Country of Blind, in which I play a blind woman who wears animal skins with no makeup. It is an Indo-Hollywood project. I might walk the Cannes red carpet again for this film," Hina disclosed.