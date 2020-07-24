F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is no just a show, it's an emotion. From tickling our funny bones to making a style statement since the 90s, the American sitcom television series F.R.I.E.N.D.S has had a great influence on the life of its viewers. The show which was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman in 1994, taught us about love, life, friendships, making us laugh and giving bucket loads of memories.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S brought us closer to Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt Le Blanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), who went on to become global sensations. Be it the wonderful characters of the show to epic comic timings. I mean it would be safe to say that most of us must have learnt the true essence of sarcasm from F.R.I.E.N.D.S only.

The show that revolved around the lives of six white people living in New York City sharing an inseparable bond with one another has a special place in the hearts of millions, even after almost two decades. Though the show was made in America, it has a huge Indian fanbase, which makes us wonder what would happen if F.R.I.E.N.D.S was remade for Indian Television with our favourite stars. Let's have a look on the dream cast of the Indian version of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S (TV edition):

1. Hina Khan as Rachel Green

After her bold and beautiful stint on the Big Boss show, Hina Khan proved that gone are the days when she was a shy Bahu of the TV serials and unleashed her scintillating avatar. From her makeup to hair and dresses, everything is proof that she will do justice to the role of stylish diva Rachel Green to a T. Stylish, classy and glamourous Hina Khan is a perfect fit to play the Green Girl, with the ability to handle the great fashion and comic timing at the same time. Given her talent to cry instantly (just kidding), we think she was born to play Rachel Green.

2. Sidharth Shukla as Ross Geller

No matter how many girls Joey has slept with, in the show, Ross was quite the ladies man when it came to settling down. And the only person we can imagine who can match that level of charisma is Sidharth Shukla. Shukla has always been one of the most loved actors of the TV screen. With his rustic charm and killer smile, he has managed to woo many female fans off their feet. Given the fact that he's an amazing actor too, he's going to make a great Ross Geller.

3. Erica Fernandes as Monica Geller

Monica Geller was someone was industrious, systematic but had a huge warm heart filled with love and food. She was undoubtedly one of the strongest characters of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and we think our very own Prerna Bajaj aka Erica Fernandes could easily match the finesse of Monica's character. Erica is known to do strong and loving roles which have the ability to hold the show together. And let's face it, Monica was the glue that held all the characters together.

4. Gautam Rode as Chandler Bing

Remember the hot hunk from Saraswatichandra? Gautam Rode is one of the most loved actors of the TV industry who has managed to garner huge fanbase. From his hosting days, he has also established himself as a person with an impeccable comic timing which makes him a right fit for Chandler.

5. Shruti Seth as Phoebe Buffay

The beautifully wacky, crazy and hilarious Phoebe brought colours to the canvas of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She was a free-spirited woman, doing what the heart says and making her own rules and there's only one person who can perfectly portray Phoebe on the Indian TV screens and that is Shruti Seth. Shruti is known to play offbeat characters and with her latest stint, Mentalhood, she had displayed many uncanny resemblances to the character of Phoebe.

6. Karan Wahi as Joey Tribbiani

He's funny, he's charming and he's every bit as cute as Joey. Yes, we're talking about Karan Wahi. Karan has been ruling the hearts of ladies ever since his first show and we think her killer looks and flawless acting skills makes him a perfect fit for Joey.

As far as the show is made san dramatic tunes and visual effects, we think this dream cat would kill in the remake of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. What do you think?