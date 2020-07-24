Actress Shruti Seth went down memory lane and shared a rare photo of the time she was pregnant with daughter Alina, who turned six on Thursday.

"The night before. 6 years ago.#tb #throwback #pregnancy," Shruti captioned the image, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

In another post, she penned a note for her little daughter.

"Happy birthday to the most precious little baby girl in the world. Every time I look at you, I see a much better and improved version of myself. Your kindness, your intelligence, your love, your generosity make me feel so lucky to be your mother. I know that this year the birthday will be a little quiet but there is always more than enough love and blessings coming your way. I wish you the most glorious life ahead. I hope you become curiouser and curiouser. May you read many books, travel far and wide, touch many lives and light up the world with your infectious smile. Stay wild my little one!

And remember no one will ever love you like I do and I hope you carry that love with you wherever you go," Shruti wrote.

Along with it, shruti posted a video that comprises of moments spent with her daughter.

Shruti, who is best known for her role in TV show "Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat", tied knot to filmmaker Danish Aslam in 2010.