Hina Khan is fighting all odds and emerging as a cancer warrior. After wowing the audience with her ramp walk for Manish Malhotra, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently attended an event. Hina chose to wore a gorgeous brown saree from the shelves of Masaba Gupta. Hina revealed that she planned on cancelling the event and returning the money but later chose to honour her commitment.

Dealing with neuropathic pain

Hina mentioned how she is now battling neuropathic pain which makes it extremely painful for her to stand. However, the event demanded her to stand for over an hour and she had a thought of backing out. But, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that with the strength bestowed upon her by the God, she made up her mind

Wanted to cancel

"What a day it was! as you all know I have this crippling Neuropathic Pain and it makes standing more than a few Mins at a stretch extremely difficult. This Event was a commitment made months before the side effects of my treatment presented itself. I'll be honest, initially I wanted to refund and cancel this deal because this Event required me to stand for 1 and Half hour on the stage and I was extremely nervous and not sure if I will be able to pull it off," Khan wrote in a post.

"But somehow God gave me so much strength and I managed to make up my Mind because I didn't want the organisers to face issues because of my health and limitations," she added.

Hina further added that she needs to wear something cushiony under her feet to prevent the pain and thus wore a pair of sneakers under the saree. She also apologised to Masaba Gupta for 'killing' the look of her saree. "My apologies @masabagupta for killing the look of this gorgeous saree but we managed some killer pictures," she further said.