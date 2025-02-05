Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar leads despite priced at Rs 1150; Junaid- Khushi's Loveyapa trails with 150 ticket sales at Rs 112 [Details]

This coming Friday, moviegoers are in for a treat as Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is set to release. Apart from Aamir Khan's son making his theatrical debut, cinema buffs are eagerly awaiting Himesh Reshammiya's film Badass Ravi Kumar. The dialogues and trailers of both films have already created a storm on social media.

Advance booking for Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa opened on Tuesday evening.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Badass Ravi Kumar has already sold over 3,000 tickets organically in less than 12 hours. The film is expected to sell around 40,000 tickets in national cinema chains alone and could open with a collection of approximately ₹5 crore—a phenomenal result for a Himesh Reshammiya film.

On the other hand, Loveyapa has sold just 150 tickets across the top three national chains—PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis—amounting to around 5% of Badass Ravi Kumar's advance sales.

Ticket Prices for the Films

The ticket price for Loveyapa starts at Rs 112 and goes up to Rs 440. Most of the tickets booked for Junaid and Khushi's film are for evening and night shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The highest ticket price for Badass Ravi Kumar is Rs 1,150 at Bandra's Jio PVR Mall.

Take a look

On Tuesday, Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram to share a new promo video of his film, writing:

"Jai Matadi, let's rock! After the blockbuster success of the trailer, songs, and dialogues—which have garnered more than 1.2 billion views across YouTube—here is another sensational new dialogue promo of Badass Ravi Kumar, releasing in cinemas on February 7."

While advance bookings for Badass Ravi Kumar are in full swing, Junaid and Khushi's film is yet to pick up in terms of pre-sales.