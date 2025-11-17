It seems Bollywood celebs are now openly making their relationships official. After Tara Sutaria–Veer Pahariya, Hardik Pandya–Mahieka Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda, among others, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has also started openly professing her love for her fiancé, Rachit Singh.

On Sunday evening, Huma attended Myntra's MyGlamFest 2025 at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai and was accompanied by her boyfriend and acting coach Rachit Singh. At the event, Himesh Reshammiya also performed. Apart from the lovebirds, Sanaya Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan also attended.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh get cosy at Himesh Reshammiya's concert

Amid several videos, one clip of Huma getting a hug and kiss from her rumoured fiancé, Rachit, went viral on social media.

As they vibed to Himesh Reshammiya's songs, Rachit was seen giving Huma a cute hug from behind and kissing her head. However, as soon as Huma cautioned him about the cameras capturing them, he quickly dropped his arms and stepped back. Huma also shared some videos vibing to Hookah Bar with Munawar Faruqui, Sanya Malhotra and Rachit at the event.

Who wore what!

While Rachit kept it casual in a black T-shirt and matching trousers, Huma looked stunning in a blue denim top and shorts, paired with brown boots.

Another highlight from Himesh Reshammiya's Mumbai concert was actor Kartik Aaryan surprising fans by joining the singer on stage. Kartik was at the concert to promote his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The video from the concert went viral, and Kartik was seen prompting the enthusiastic crowd to cheer louder as he appeared on stage.

Kartik and Himesh set the stage ablaze

Welcoming Kartik on stage, Himesh Reshammiya said, "Here we go, see it for yourself." Kartik, sporting denims and an oversized jacket, put his hands to his ears, urging the crowd to cheer louder. Himesh was also seen discussing the title of the film with Kartik, which has become something of a tongue-twister.

Coming back to Huma and Rachit, in September, it was reported that Huma and acting coach Rachit Singh exchanged rings in a close-knit affair in the US. Reportedly, the couple has been dating for a long time, though they have yet to make an official announcement. Huma and Rachit seemingly made their relationship official when they were spotted together at the screening of Thamma in Mumbai, arriving hand in hand and smiling brightly for the cameras.

While Huma has not reacted to the reports, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram on September 17. Taking to her story, she posted a photo of a ramen bowl and revealed she is in South Korea, writing, "Everyone needs to calm down... and do calm se kaam."

For the unversed, till 2022, Huma was in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL.