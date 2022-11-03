Singer-musician-actor Himesh Reshammiya on Thursday announced a spin-off based on his character from the 2014 film 'The Xpose'. The new movie, titled 'Badass Ravi Kumar' is an action musical entertainer, which will see Reshammiya reprising his character of Ravi, who this time is pitted against 10 villains. It will be released in 2023.

Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film, shared the title announcement teaser on his Instagram account. Sharing the teaser on his social media handle, Himesh informed his fans that he will soon announce the director and the female lead of this film.

He wrote, "The love from all my fans always has been overwhelming and Fans have always wanted a spin-off from Ravi Kumar's character from my hit film 'The Xpose' which did great business with very good reviews when it was released. The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this huge action entertainer titled Badass Ravi Kumar.", you will love this title announcement teaser which is a character intro of Ravi Kumar and his sheer madness and what you can expect in this musical action entertainer when Ravi kumar is pitted against 10 sensational villains,and a brilliant lead actress to be announced soon, the director of Badass Ravi Kunar will be announced soon Badass Ravi kumar releases in 2023 ❤️ ❤️ , give it all your love," [sic]

The teaser however has received both positive and negative reactions - all thanks to the dialogues. One user wrote, "Ye sab karne ki kya majboori thi bhai." (What was the desperation to do this?) Another commented, "Ravi Kumar is back ❤️ Goosebumps @realhimeshSir ." And the other said, "Costliest tiktok video of the year " [sic]



Himesh also announced the release of the first song from the film titled 'Butterfly Titliyan' that will be out on Friday.

Going by trailer, the movie looks packed with action, drama, and entertainment. Himesh is said to be fighting 10 villains in the film and everything is under wraps as of now. The movie is all set to release in 2023.