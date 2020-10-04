Taking to Twitter a day after the first presidential debate held last month between US President Donald Trump and his presidential rival Joe Biden, a fake account in the name of the government of Kazakhstan, mocked the president, saying "Congratulation to a great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!"

Accumulating various clippings of the incumbent president in the Twitter thread, a voice-over in the video said, "Donald Trump strongest premiere in history. He is not a racist. Black guys love him so much. They kneel before him. Trump never had a stroke. He is a protector of women. He is a hero of war. Biden breathed so bad that he was forced to wear a mask. Because of Trump 350 million, Americans are still alive. Trump never had a stroke. Vote for premier Trump or you will be crushed."

Without awaiting final results, Trump has already claimed that he won the first presidential debate against Biden on Tuesday night. "By every measure, we won the debate easily last night," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, a day after he and Biden clashed during the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I think he (Biden) was very weak. He was whining. We won the debate by almost every poll that I saw. If you look at the various polls. And I looked at about six of them, and we won every one of them," he added.

Trump vs Biden

Trump and Biden engaged in a heated exchange of bickering on the first of three Presidential debates in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night where they squared off on several topics, including the vacant Supreme Court seat, the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing protests against racial inequality, healthcare, climate change and mail-in ballots.

While Biden, 77, was targeted for his son, Hunter Biden's alleged Ukraine links, Trump, 74, was questioned over a report that alleged he paid only $750 in taxes in the first two years of his presidency.

This was the first of three debates scheduled ahead of the US elections on November 3. The next will take place on October 15, followed by October 22. The Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be held on October 7.

Among the highlights of this debate was Trump's constant interruptions, speaking over both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. While Wallace pleaded with Trump to wait his turn, Biden at one point snapped: "Will you shut up, man?"

Biden has been ahead of Trump in most national polls since the start of the year and is currently leading in major battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where the Republicans won in 2016.

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan ?? (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

The above tweet follows the hilarious trailer of Borat 2 that released on Thursday revealing Sacha Baron Cohen was the Trump impersonator who crashed Mike Pence's CPAC speech.

The film follows Kazakhstani character Borat Sagdiyev's journey to the US where he wears a fat suit and a Donald Trump face mask and bursts his way into the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference convention in February.

Baron Cohen is seen carrying his daughter in the film over his shoulder and shouts to Pence: 'Michael Pennis I've brought the girl for you!'