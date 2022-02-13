Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan has claimed that Hijab is not essential in Islam. According to Arif Mohammad Khan, Hijab is mentioned just seven times in Quran, and it is not a part of Islam as a turban is of Sikhism.

Is the hijab not a part of Islam?

Arif Mohammad Khan stated that the reference of hijab in the Holy Quran is not in connection with the women's dress code. The Kerala governor made it clear that this reference is in connection with 'purdah' which means, when you speak, you should have a purdah in between.

He added that it will be foolish if you compare Hijab with a turban, which is an essential part of the Sikh religion.

"Hijab is not a part of Islam. Hijab is mentioned seven times in Quran, but it is not in connection with the women's dress code. It is in connection with 'purdah' which means that when you speak, you should have 'purdah' in between," said Arif Mohammad Khan.

Hijab row aiming to derail the progress of Muslim women?

While talking with the media, the entire Hijab controversy is a conspiracy meant for derailing the progress Muslim women have made in India.

"I will tell you a story. A young girl was bought up in the house of the prophet. She was the niece of the wife of the Holy Prophet and was proverbially beautiful. She said I want people to see my beauty and see the grace of God in my beauty. And be thankful to God. This is how the women of the first generation behaved," added the Kerala governor.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will hear the arguments in the Hijab case on February 14. Until the final judgment, the High Court had restrained students from wearing any kinds of religious attires in educational institutions.