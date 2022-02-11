Amid the ongoing controversy regarding the usage of hijab in educational institutions, Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba has extended his support to Muslim students who want to wear religious attire.

The mid-fielder recently shared a video clip of protests featuring a faceoff between burqa-worn girls and saffron-scarved boys.

Paul Pogba extends his support to Muslim students

The footballer shared the clip, originally posted from an account named '_.islamismydeen._', on his Instagram story. The story was captioned, "Hindutva mobs continue to harass Muslim girls wearing hijab to college in India."

A few days back, Nobel laureate and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai had also lashed out at religious division in educational institutions. She also urged leaders to stop marginalizing Muslim women.

Malala made these remarks after several educational institutions in Karnataka prevented Muslim women from entering the campus as they wore hijab.

Karnataka High Court makes a crucial decision

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has ordered students not to wear any religious attires on campus, as the matter is still in the court.

The bench comprised of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi decided to hear the matter again on February 14, and until then, students will not be allowed to wear religious attires inside campuses.

On Thursday, counsel Sanjay Hegde who appeared for Muslim students informed the court that his clients are facing discrimination as they wore hijab. He also added that these students were compelled to stand out of the classrooms for the past few months.

However, the advocate general who appeared for the Karnataka government argued that educational institutions cannot function with one set of students wearing hijab, and another set wearing saffron shawls. He also asserted the importance of uniforms in schools and colleges.