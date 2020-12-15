High drama in K'taka legislative council; Congress MLCs forcefully remove Dy Chairman from seat | Watch

Amid tabling of the cow slaughter bill, chaos broke out at the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, December 15. Congress MLCs were seen manhandling the Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda from his seat.

The Congress legislators manhandled the chairman saying it was unconstitutional of him to occupy the chair after which the marshals were summoned to intervene.

In a video, members of the council are seen surrounding the Chair and Deputy chairperson Dharme Gowda of the Janata Dal-Secular was forced out of his seat.

Why was the Dy Chairman pushed by Congress MLCs?