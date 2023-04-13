Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Thursday with Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The leaders reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.

PM Modi invited PM Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. PM Sunak appreciated the progress made under India's Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK's full support to India's initiatives and their success.

PM conveyed greetings to PM Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact.