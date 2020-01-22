A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir after receiving intelligence of possible terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley ahead of the Republic Day.

According to reports, a joint module of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been tasked by their handlers in Pakistan to carry out dastardly attacks targeting the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp in the Shadimar-Ahgam area (Shopian) on or before January 26.

There are inputs that terrorists could launch suicide attacks on security installations in south Kashmir and defence positions across the south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region. Intelligence has also revealed that another Pakistan-based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba, may be planning an attack in Jammu.

The movement of terrorists has been noticed in Dangerpora, Kralpora, Machuwa, Gund, Chakpora, Wathura, Suthsoo, Kalan, Kothipora localities of Nowgam area of Srinagar, reports India Today.

Last week, Srinagar police busted a module of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and arrested five of its operatives. A suicide vest and bomb-making material was recovered from the arrested militants.

There is heightened security ahead of the first Republic Day in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5.

The J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, in his recent press conference in Srinagar, said that there were no specific inputs about possible militant strikes ahead of the Republic day but given the number of arms and ammunition recovered by the security forces, nothing is left to chance.

Karnataka on high alert after bomb scare

Amid scare of a live bomb found in Mangalore International Airport, Law enforcement authorities in Karnataka will step up vigil in the days leading to Republic Day celebrations on 26 January.

Security stepped up at Kolkata airport

Ahead of January 26, security has been stepped up at the city airport, where flyers have to undergo a second round of frisking and detailed scanning of their footwear and hand bags. Given the additional checking, which is lengthening the queues, the airport authorities, as well as airlines, have asked passengers to report at least three hours in advance to ensure they don't get late for boarding.