Minutes before the much-awaited match between Indian and Pakistani cricket teams in Dubai for Asia Cup 2022, a high alert has been sounded in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. While additional forces have been deployed in highly sensitive areas, Srinagar police issued an advisory to refrain from circulating and sharing any video on social media to create any law and order.

"Sporting events are a test of dedication, sportsmanship, and work ethics of the participating teams. And such events are enjoyed by millions across the world", police advisory reads.

"Due to the attention such events garner, it has been noticed that some journalists have in the past, without verifying from authorities, posted old sensational videos/pictures during & after sporting events between India and its neighbour", it reads.

The police spokesman further stated that it is requested that the media fraternity and citizens may not fall prey to such sensationalism and may please verify all such sensitive news/videos/pics that have the potential of creating law and order situations from the authorities first.

In order to curb the menace of fake news that can lead to law and order, the social media cell of Srinagar Police will be monitoring all social media platforms.

Cops asked to intensify patrolling in sensitive areas

While senior officers are themselves monitoring minutes to minutes situations during the match, additional forces have been deployed in the sensitive areas. Cops have been asked to intensify patrolling during and after the match to foil any attempt by anti-social elements to create law and order issues because peoples' emotions have been involved in a high-stake cricket clash in Dubai.