The Indian Navy has put all its bases and warships on high alert, to counter a possible terror strike, after the central government revoked Article 370 and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The neighbouring Pakistan government, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is not in favour of the move and has displayed disapproval towards the decision by suspending trade across the border and halting rail transport.

Since India is going to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, the security agencies fear a possible Pulwama-like terror attack. The Indian Army has deployed many troops in J&K in case of any misadventures from Pakistan.

"Lately Pakistan has been openly threatening about certain incidents in Kashmir. Notwithstanding we'll take care of all of them; let anyone come & try & disrupt the peace in valley, we will have him eliminated!" said Lt General KJS Dhillon said in a video posted by Chinar Corps on Twitter.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)