Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her recently released film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana. This was Ananya's first film that entered the Rs 100 crore club. On Thursday, October 12, the actor attended the award ceremony looking no less than a Disney princess. She wore a stunning black gown and looked breathtaking.

Ananya gets uncomfortable in the outfit and hides her cleavage with her phone

However, the outfit's plunging neckline made her rather more uncomfortable as she hid her cleavage line by holding a phone.

Several photos and videos of the actress from the event have surfaced online.

However, in one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, Ananya was seen getting uncomfortable and irritated when a man touched her without consent.

Fan touches Ananya

In the clip, seemingly a fan of her requests her to click a selfie when the actor was getting inside the video.

The man touched Ananya's arm to seek attention but she looked miffed with his gesture.

However, she remained calm and moved on. She didn't click a picture with a fan and entered the venue.

As soon as the video went viral, social media users came out in support of Ananya and slammed the fans for crossing the line.

Post the event, Ananya shared an Instagram carasoul of pictures looking stunning in portraits.

Work front

The actor will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya also has Amazon Prime Videos' Call Me Bae, which marks her web series debut.