Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023. The actor was recently on a weight loss spree and also shared a post wherein she mentioned that she has lost weight and trying to get fitter.

The actor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai. Music composer AR Rahman and Kailash Kher also joined the team.

AR Rahman, who has composed songs for the forthcoming film, was also present at the trailer launch.

Parineeti Chopra wears a puffer jacket in Mumbai; her outfit sparks pregnancy rumours

Earlier today, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a puffer jacket.

Netizens speculated that she was expecting her first child with Raghav Chadha.

Her fashion led to various speculations and it hinted at a possible pregnancy.

A section of netizens was of the view that she is expecting and is hiding her baby bump under a puffer jacket.

Some were of the view that Parineeti's sartorial choice in the scorching heat of Mumbai was inappropriate.

Parineeti Chopra opts for Kaftan at the trailer launch event

At the event, Parineeti wore a black kaftan and her outfit fueled pregnancy rumours.

Parineeti Chopra reacts

She took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share her reaction to her assumed pregnancy. The actor wrote, along with a laughing emoji, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy. Oversized shirt = pregnancy. Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy."

The film is based on the story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot, who were quite popular locally and were shot by unknown assassins in 1988. The case of their death remains unsolved.