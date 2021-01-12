Gauahar Khan broke a million hearts when she tied-the-knot with Zaid Darbar recently. One of the most popular and loved celebrity, Gauahar and Zaid's wedding news had sent the entire nation into a tizzy. Needless to say, the diva looked nothing less than a vision on her wedding day. The glow and radiance on her face just couldn't be ignored. However, her wedding attire failed to create an impact.

Gauahar Khan, who is known for her chic and refined fashion sense, did leave us a bit disappointed with her wedding outfits. While Mrs Khan looked like a floral dream in her chiksa ceremony outfits, it was her mehendi night outfit which wasn't up to the mark. Whether it was the heavy jewellery or the colour green sharara set, we couldn't say for sure but something did seem OTT. But, it was Zaid and Gauahar's chemistry that more than made up for it.

Again, while Gauahar looked like a goddess in her nikaah ceremony attire, it was her reception outfit that we just couldn't digest. Gauahar's Manish Malhotra outfit was way too blingy with a LOT going on. It also paved way for several jokes and memes on social media. However, we must take a bow at Zaid Darbar's styling sense.

Despite having Gauahar Khan in front of him, the dapper dude did manage to make eyes turn towards him. From the chiksa ceremony till the reception, Zaid's fashion game was on point. In fact, with those stylish outings, it wouldn't be surprising if the man turns showstopper for male wedding collections.

After the fashion blunder on her reception, we expected Gauahar to bounce back and bring her fashion game on. However, the opposite seems to be happening. The Jhalla Wallah girl was again trolled for her "nayi dulhan" pictures. The saree Gauahar chose to wear seemed dated and old fashioned.

Mrs Darbar opted to go for a lime green saree next and while the saree looks good, we expected better from Gauahar. Maybe it is the fashion benchmark Khan's set in the past that's disappointing us this time but Gauahar, we can't have you not ace the styling game!