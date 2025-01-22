'He's walking, jumping like nothing happened': Sanjay Nirupam questions seriousness of Saif Ali Khan's knife attack after he gets discharged from hospital

It seems like dark clouds are hovering over Saif Ali Khan's life. The actor was brutally stabbed by an intruder on Thursday during an attempted burglary. In his attempt to save his children and household, the intruder stabbed Saif on his wrist, neck, and spine. The actor underwent surgery on Thursday morning and was discharged on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, Saif maintained his calm demeanour and walked confidently toward his house in Bandra. The actor waved at his fans and the media and even greeted fans with folded hands.

डॉक्टरों का कहना था कि

सैफ अली खान की पीठ में 2.5 इंच अंदर तक चाकू घुसा था।

संभवत: अंदर ही फँसा था।

लगातार 6 घंटे ऑपरेशन चला।

यह सब 16 जनवरी की बात है।

आज 21 जनवरी है।

अस्पताल से निकलते ही इतना फिट ?

सिर्फ़ 5 दिन में ?

कमाल है !#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/7tCT9g0jx8 — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) January 21, 2025

Saif was accompanied by heavy security. Apart from the Mumbai Police, actor Ronit Roy's security firm has been hired to provide 24/7 protection for Saif and his family.

Saif is fit and fine as he walks home after six days

Fans and media were relieved to see Saif fit as a fiddle. Despite being brutally stabbed, the actor appeared fine in several videos shared on social media. Saif had a bandage on his left wrist and a small white bandage on his neck.

However, ever since the videos went viral, netizens have questioned the seriousness of his injuries. Some speculated that if a 2.5-inch knife fragment was removed from his back, how could Saif walk without any support?

Not just eagle-eyed fans, but a section of politicians also raised questions about the attack and dubbed it "fishy."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saif Ali Khan's attack

Speaking to India Today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam described the incident as "fishy."

"A 2.5-inch knife pierced him, and he underwent surgery. But just four days later, to recover so quickly?" said Nirupam.

He added: "We all want Saif to recover quickly. When the attack happened, it put the entire city of Mumbai under scrutiny. Questions were raised about the government's effectiveness."

Nirupam also questioned the circumstances surrounding the attack: "The hospital claimed Saif was admitted in a blood-soaked condition. Where is the CCTV footage of his arrival at the hospital? Can a minor child take his father to the hospital under such circumstances? Saif has eight staff members at home, so how did such a major attack occur in the first place?"

He further criticized the police probe into the case, calling the incident suspicious:"Within three days, the police arrested three different individuals. Is the accused really a Bangladeshi national, as claimed? The police's approach has raised doubts. We need to see whether there's a larger conspiracy at play here. The entire matter feels fishy. We need more clarity to understand what's truly happening."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has called for a "comprehensive audit" of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Maharashtra. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deora emphasized the urgent need for strict measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

"The recent tragedy involving Saif Ali Khan highlights the pressing need to address the issue of illegal immigration. Maharashtra's safety and security must come first," Deora wrote.

Following the brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, political leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, and Sanjay Raut criticized the Maharashtra government, claiming that Mumbai is no longer safe, "even for celebrities."

Saif's Injury and the Attacker's Arrest

Saif suffered thoracic spine injuries that required complex surgery to remove knife fragments. He underwent two critical procedures—neurosurgery and plastic surgery—and is now recovering after being released from the hospital.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested on January 19 and produced before the Bandra Court, which remanded him to five days of police custody.

Saif is currently at home and recovering well.