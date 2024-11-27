Popular actor Kriti Sanon has proved her acting mettle time and again with the choice of film that she has been part of. Some of her films include Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , Ganapath, Adipurush, Bhediya, Bachchhan Paandey, Panipat, Housefull 4, Arjun Patiala, Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Dilwale, Heropanti

The actor also forayed into production with Do Patti, which stars Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh. In her maiden production, she essayed a double role.

Diet Sabya slams Kriti Sanon's bold red saree look; actor responds

Apart from her acting prowess, she is known for her sartorial choices. Despite making head-turning appearances in traditional as well as Western outfits she often faces ire from social media users and renowned Instagram pages.

Recently, famous fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya slammed Kriti Sanon for her Indo-western red outfit.

Kriti had opted for a red saree designed by Kunal Rawal, which was paired with a matching high-collar blouse, giving a unique twist to the classic saree style.

Popular fashion commentator Diet Sabya called out the outfit, comparing it to an air hostess uniform.

Kriti who never minds her words, recently attended IIFI in Goa and during her interview, Kriti was asked about the criticism she is receiving for her bold red saree look. Kriti responded, "Oh, I did? I made news? I didn't realize that was my look."

The interviewer mentioned that Diet Sabya criticised her look, and Kriti responded, "I don't follow him, so I have no idea."

The journalist asked, "Is it him?" to which Kriti responded, "Him? Is it?" She then added with a laugh, "He's too mean to be a woman."

After Kriti's statement, Diet Sabya shared the clip on his Instagram story, writing, "Wheezzinggg, she hates us."

Kriti also spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate.

She said, "After 2–3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you."

Addressing the nepotism debate, Sanon explained, "I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It's also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is saying about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested, let's make a movie with them. So I think it's a circle."

Despite these challenges, Sanon emphasised that talent ultimately decides success. "If you are talented, you will get there. If you're not talented, and if the connection is not there with the audiences, you will not get there."