'He's such a showman': Karan Johar dances with Karan Aujla at his concert with Neha Dhupia on 'Tauba Tauba'

The year is ending on a musical note with Punjabi singers performing live in cities like Mumbai and Chandigarh. Over the weekend, Punjabi singing sensations Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon enthralled audiences with their concert in Mumbai.

The much-awaited It Was All A Dream tour in India was filled with music, fun, and surprises at every concert. Karan's Mumbai leg of the tour spanned a two-day stint on December 21 and 22. Each of the concerts was attended by popular Bollywood celebrities, with some even taking to the stage, adding brownie points for fans.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Neha Dhupia attended the second day of the concerts. The celebrities took to their Instagram handles to heap praise on the Punjabi singer. Neha shared a clip of Karan Johar enjoying Aujla's foot-tapping performances. Resharing the video on his Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote, "Tauba Tauba! I had a super time at the Karan Aujla concert! He's such a showman! Thanks, Neha."

In the video, Karan Aujla performed on stage while Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia danced along with the audience. Karan was seen laughing as the clip ended. Sharing the video, Neha captioned it, "Making waves... from one Karan to the other." She tagged both Johar and Aujla, adding Aujla's Wavy as the background music.

Karan Johar also shared Neha's video on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Tauba Tauba! I had a super time at the Karan Aujla concert! He's such a showman! Thanks, Neha (red heart emojis)."

Neha and Karan Johar posed together at the concert venue. In one photo, Neha had her hand on Karan's shoulder. She wrote, "Our last one of 2024! Making it count (face with three heart emojis)."

Who wore what

Karan Johar wore a black T-shirt under a jacket, paired with pants and a cap. Neha opted for a casual outfit and was accompanied by her daughter.

AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla performed together, with Dhillon addressing his online feud with Diljit Dosanjh—without mentioning names.

While addressing the crowd, AP Dhillon remarked, "Social media is corrupt," to which Karan Aujla agreed. Aujla added, "In the game of music, there are no winners or losers. What truly matters is who keeps it real."

AP Dhillon further said, "Music isn't a f***ing sport." This comment comes amid an ongoing online feud with fellow artist Diljit Dosanjh, which has garnered significant attention from fans and media. Dhillon also criticized social media as corrupt while praising his close bond with Aujla.