2024 saw concerts by various popular singers like Dua Lipa, Bryan Adams, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, and AP Dhillon, among others. On Saturday, Karan Aujla enthralled his fans with his concert in Mumbai. The concert was attended by Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal joined Karan, and the duo performed their hit song Tauba Tauba.

Several videos of them dancing together have surfaced online.

At the Mumbai show, Karan Aujla got emotional as Vicky praised the Punjabi singer. In a heartfelt speech, Vicky praised Karan's talent and dedication, bringing the audience to tears.

Aujla was moved to tears, and Vicky consoled him with a hug.

Vicky Kaushal said, "Karan, my brother, is a little younger to me in age, but he has seen more struggles than me in life. The journey that this man has had, he truly deserves to shine like a star as he is shining today. I am so proud of him. I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa. They're blessing us, they are giving us love, and I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you."

Meanwhile, Katrina skipped Karan Aujla's concert with husband Vicky and attended the inauguration of Nita Ambani's new café instead.

Parineeti Chopra also performed at Karan Aujla's concert

Karan delighted fans by inviting his friend and actor-singer Parineeti Chopra to join him on stage. The duo then performed a heartfelt duet from her film Chamkila, honoring the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila.

Speaking about the late singer, Aujla shared, "Chamkila's music shaped my childhood. His influence is a big part of who I am today."

Parineeti shared her bond with Aujla and said, "Karan is family. No matter the hour, if I need support, he's the one I'd call—though chances are, he's already awake!"