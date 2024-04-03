After Sanjay Manjrekar, Sonu Sood and R Ashwin; Trent Boult and Piyush Chawla have also come out in support of Hardik Pandya. The Mumbai Indians skipper has been facing massive backlash and hatred over replacing Rohit Sharma as the MI captain. From being booed to his family getting trolled on social media, the all-rounder has been at the receiving end of a lot of negativity recently.

Piyush Chawla supports Hardik Pandya

Amid all this, Trent Boult and Piyush Chawla have spoken about how Pandya is keeping his head high and walking ahead. Pacer Piyush Chawla has said that Hardik has filtered away all the hatred coming his way and is just focusing on the game. He also added that it is just a matter of when Hardik gets a win, once that happens, tables might turn.

"The way Hardik has taken it...he is just focusing on the game, he is not even worried about what the crowd is doing and once we get a win under our belt, things will be different.. You get used to it, because you know, whatever is happening, whatever people are doing in the crowd, you can't really help it because it's beyond our control," Piyush said in an interview.

Trent Boult adds in

Trent Boult also said that Hardik Pandya is one of his most favourite cricketers. He added that the hatred, negativity, booing all comes as a part of the job and one has to cut out the noise and continue doing what they do best. "There are a lot of passionate fans in this country and speaking of Hardik specifically, he is one of my favourite Indian cricketers and I do not think the booing will hold out for too long. I am sure, he is one of those guys who can put it aside and focus on the job," he added.