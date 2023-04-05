Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad painted the town red at the launch event of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). The duo colour co-ordinated their outfits in red and black and looked every bit in love. What proved everyone that they are totally smitten by one another was a picture of Hrithik holding Saba's heels in his hands at the event.

Social media gushing

Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal shared a bunch of pictures from the event and one of them featured Hrithik holding Saba's heels in his hands. The picture has made netizens fall-in-love with the gentleman that the War actor is. In another picture, Azad was seen barefoot. "Love how @hrithikroshan is oh so casually holding those sandals!" one user wrote. "And also that @hrithikroshan is carrying his bae's heels in his hand... Awww," another user commented.

All about Saba's outfit

Saba Azad wore a gorgeous red coloured benarasi saree turned gown for the NMACC launch. "For the second day of @nmacc.india, we custom-made this saree-gown for Saba Azad (@sabazad) which was an ode to the intricacies of Indian craftsmanship and textiles but with a contemporary spin. It marries two textiles — a vintage banarasi brocade crafted in gold threads and a structured body," the designer wrote.

"The bustier is pleated with signature unique material and structured along the bust to sculpt the body. This moulding flows into the sleeves as well. But it's the draping technique of the banarasi that blurs the distinction between a saree and a gown." Saba and Hrithik took to social media to share pictures from the event.