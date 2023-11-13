People all across the globe celebrated Diwali with family, food, fun and loads of firecrackers, soaked in festive spirits, Sunday night lit up the sky with light and divas all around. On Sunday night, celebs in Mumbai were dressed at their best as they attended Diwali bash in and around the city. Diwali this year was special as India won against the Netherlands in the ongoing World Cup and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 was released in theatres.

The festive season became all the more special as fans were in awe seeing Tiger and Pathaan together on-screen. And if this wasn't just wasn't enough. Shah Rukh Khan with his family Gauri Khan, his sister and manager Pooja Dadlani attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Diwali bash in the city.

Several pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. And SRK's sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan attending Salman Khan's sister's Diwali bash is doing the rounds on social media.

SRK and Gauri didn't pose for paps once again, and as soon as they reached the venue amid heavy security, they straight away entered the party premises. Salman Khan, on the other hand, posed for paps and smiled at them.

Who wore what

Shah Rukh Khan graced the occasion in a striking blue Pathani set, exuding charisma and charm. He tied his hair in a ponytail.

In another video, shared by ANI, SRK's sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan was seen leaving the celebration alongside Gauri Khan and SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani. Subsequently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted exiting the event with his team.

Salman and Shah Rukh at Aprita's Diwali bash

Salman posed for paparazzi as he arrived at brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita Khan's Diwali party. Salman wore a black shirt with a pair of red and black printed trousers.

Netizens were unimpressed with Salman's casual attire.

A user compared SRK's attire and wrote, "SRK is wearing traditional, why can't Salman?"

Another mentioned, "When will they grow up? Why is he wearing teenagers' clothes."

'Is this birthday party, or Diwali bash', mentioned another.

He also shared a Diwali message on X on Sunday, writing, "This Diwali let's take the opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift he has given us... Life. May we have the strength to show our gratitude ask for His forgiveness and seek His blessings for happiness. Happy Diwali to all. Look good...feel even better and dance a lot tonight."

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Diwali bash

Celebrities who attended Arpita and Aayush Sharma bash are Sonakshi Sinha, and actor Zaheer Iqbal. Karisma Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty in a shimmery saree also made an appearance with husband Raj Kundra. Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, will be making her Bollywood debut with Farrey. Rakul Preet Singh attended the Diwali party in an ethnic ensemble and was joined by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Sangeeta Bijlani and more.