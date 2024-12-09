Ranbir Kapoor is the man of the moment. After the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, the actor has reclaimed his spot as one of the biggest actors of the country. In between the shoot of his films and spending quality time with baby Raha and Alia Bhatt; the Kapoor lad took some time out to attend the Red Sea Film Festival.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a red bandhgala as he accessorized it with shades. He left his fans and followers back home gushing as he posed with Hollywood star Olivia Wilde. Ranbir greeted the actress, and the two went ahead to pose together. Olivia looked stunning in an off-shoulder white gown. As soon as the pictures and videos of the two together surfaced, social media couldn't contain excitement.

Olivia Wilde and Ranbir Kapoor pose for pictures on the #RedSealFF24 red carpet for the MENA premiere of Pablo Larraín’s ‘Maria’ starring Angelina Jolie. ?#RanbirKapoor | #OliviaWilde pic.twitter.com/E8H3CWwqH7 — ??????? ⚚ (@shinewid_SAM) December 8, 2024

Ranbir's kitty is full

"Crossover we didn't expect," a user wrote.

"He is made for Hollywood," was one more comment on the pictures doing the rounds.

Ranbir Kapoor has his hands full with several big projects lined up. The actor will be seen in Animal trilogy and also in the second part of Brahmastra. Apart from this, the Kapoor scion has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir in Ramayan

And not just this, Ranbir will also be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Kapoor revealed that he has already finished shooting for the first part. He also shed light on what the film will teach everyone about.

"It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram's role. It's a dream for me. It's a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics," he said.