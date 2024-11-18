Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha has taken the internet by storm with her cute photos. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often papped in and around the city with Raha by her side. Recently, Ranbir held Raha in his arms as they were taking a stroll at Bandra, along with Anand Piramal.

Several videos that surfaced on social media show Anand Piramal holding her daughter close while Ranbir cradles Raha in his arms as he walks beside Alia.

In the clip, Ranbir is also seen making cute facial expressions to Anand Piramal's daughter.

Apart from their recent outings, a photo on Instagram has gone viral which shows Ranbir holding baby Raha in his arms and posing with a helper.

'He looks old': Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha in arms in new photo; his receding hairline leaves fans worried

In the photo, one can see that Raha seems to be just done with her bath. She wore a pink swim suit and the towel bun on her head made her look super cute.

As soon as the photo went viral, netizens praised Ranbir for being a hands-on father and always taking care of her.

However, a section of eagle-eyed netizens spotted Ranbir's scanty hairline and was of the view that his hair patch was missing, while some said he looked old.

A user wrote, "Ranbir looks 65 years old."

Another mentioned, "He is looking so old."

The third one wrote, "What happened to his hairline?"

Last week, Raha spent quality time with her 'bua' (aunt) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star shared an adorable picture from their playdate with her two-year-old niece on her Instagram.

In the photo, Raha was dressed in a blue top and matching shorts. Raha was seen wearing a cap and a mask as she presumably plays "doctor-doctor."

Raha celebrated her second birthday this month

On November, 6, Raha celebrated her second birthday. Alia shared a picture with little Raha in her arms. Papa Ranbir Kapoor looked on and kept his arms wrapped around her.

In the caption, Alia wrote: "2 years today (yellow hearts emoticons)& how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever... happy birthday our life... You make every day feel like birthday cake."

Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will be seen in the spy-thriller Alpha and Love & War.