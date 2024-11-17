Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the biggest films that the nation is waiting for. The film has kept the audience hooked since its announcement, and the electrifying teaser and songs have set the perfect tone for its arrival. The trailer of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 was dropped on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The trailer was launched in Patna. Thousands of fans flocked to the venue to get a glimpse of their favourite star, Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun dedicated the trailer to audiences and fans across the world as a token of respect towards all the love and appreciation the franchise has got.

Fans laud Allu's desi gangster avatar, who now goes international in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 begins right where the first part ended. The premise of the film remains the same, but this time it's more intense. The gangsters want to tackle the smugglers and their entire business.

The grand trailer features Allu Arjun once again reprising the role of red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika essays the role of his wife. Actor Fahadh Faasil will have a longer screen time and a strong, impactful role in Pushpa: The Rule.

Allu Arjun's get-up and whistle-worthy dialogues will pull the crowd once again.

In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun's dialogue has been modified; the dialogue goes by, "Pushpa naam sun ke flower samjhe kya, flower nahi, wildflower hai (Did you think I was like a flower? I am fire. Not just fire, I am 'wildfire')

The trailer shows a glimpse of actor Sreeleela's dance number.

The trailer has drama, music, romance, violence and a bigger villain

The trailer received mixed responses; a section of netizens called it a 'blockbuster', while some said it was similar to Pushpa and had nothing more to offer.

A user wrote, "Too much chaos on the screen but still looks good I guess."

The next one wrote, 'Bad VFX, looks more like KGF.'"

The third one mentioned, "Cringed and unhinged."

Pushpa 2 Patna event: Massive crowd cheer to get a glimpse of Rashmika and Allu Arjun

Arjun and Rashmika were present in Patna during the trailer launch of the film, along with the rest of the team.

Directed by Sukumar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 5. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was released in 2021.