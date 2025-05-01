With increasing incidents of road rage and accidents, Qubo, the smart devices brand from the Hero Group, comes to the rescue with some great dashcam choices. The company has launched three new dashcam models: Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2, Dashcam Pro 2.7K, and Dashcam Pro 2K. These models are designed to cater to a wide range of customer needs, from entry-level to advanced dashcams.

Dashcams have seen a surge in popularity over the past couple of years, with their footage often proving invaluable in understanding the reality of road incidents and identifying culprits.

What makes Qubo dashcams worth considering?

The new Dashcam Pro 3K model is equipped with the super advanced Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, delivering high image quality in almost all conditions, including low light. This model is particularly noteworthy for its ability to record high-quality images in challenging light conditions, such as against oncoming traffic at night or during tunnel exits.

On the other hand, the Dashcam Pro 2.7K and Dashcam Pro 2K models offer respective resolution quality at attractive price points, making them an excellent choice for customers looking for performance and affordability.

All Qubo Dashcams, including the new models, are powered by a supercapacitor, making them more suitable and reliable for India's varied climatic conditions. They also boast other technological advantages, such as superior image processing capabilities, a proprietary app, and storage support up to 1TB, making them worth considering.

Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, founder & CEO of Qubo, expressed his views on the launch, stating, "As market leaders in the category, we want to ensure availability of the right product at the right price points for all kinds of users. That's what makes the introduction of these 3 new dashcams so important for us. With more choice, we hope to further build on our presence in the market by attracting more consumers into our fold."

Qubo has been aggressively focusing on its dashcam business, as evidenced by its recent marketing campaign, 'No Arguments. Only Evidence,' which was launched during the India vs England cricket series earlier this year.

The Qubo DashCam Pro 3K with Sony Starvis 2 is priced at Rs 10,990, the Qubo DashCam Pro 2.7K at Rs 7,990, and the Qubo DashCam Pro 2K at Rs 3,990.