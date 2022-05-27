Hero Electronix's consumer technology brand Qubo on Friday announced that it has ventured into the auto-tech space with the launch of a new product -- Qubo Smart Dash Cam.

Priced at Rs 4,290, the all-new Qubo Dash Cam comes with a user-friendly mobile application on both iOS and Android platforms and is available across various online and offline channels.

"Keeping in line with our broader vision of creating customer-centric connected devices, Qubo has come a long way in the last two years. Today, Qubo has a wide range of connected smart home products that are enriching the lives of Indian consumers," Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix, said in a statement.

"With the addition of auto tech products to our existing product portfolio, we are a step closer to our aspiration of reaching a million homes," Munjal added.

The company said that the dash cam is equipped with 1080p@30FPS HD video quality for recording and live view.

With a built-in 6-axis G-sensor, it auto-detects a sudden shake or collision and locks the footage to 'Event File,' which users can access on their phone through Qubo App.

Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based alerts ensure that nothing important gets missed, the company said.

(With inputs from IANS)