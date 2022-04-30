Tiger Shroff's highly anticipated film - Heropanti 2 - has finally been released. The Ahmed Khan directed film that stars Tiger and Tara Sutaria has been trending on social media but not for entirely good reasons. Memes, jokes, and satires on the film have filled up timelines. Netizens have left some pretty mean reviews on the project. Let's take a look at what some of them have said.

"Happy that i am still alive after watching a movie like #Heropanti2 what a movie what I couldn't even see the exist door after completing the movie. Thought I lost my eye sight for a minute. #TigerShroff #TaraSutaria #Heropanti2Review," wrote one social media user.

Social media reviews

"#Heropanti2#OneWordReview"Headache Headache Headache" This is One of the Worst Film ever made in India. Each & Every Scene of this Film are terrible & illogical.. I can't describe more tht how bad it was!! 0⭐/5 Skip it," said another user. "#NawazuddinSiddiqui looks at #TigerShroff during an action scene and says: 'KYA ACTOR HAI YAAR ISKO TOH OSCAR MILNA CHAHIYE' I think we should make it happen. For the culture. #Heropanti2 over. I survived!," wrote a netizen.

And it goes on...

Tara Sutaria was not spared either. "First half of #Heropanti2 #TaraSutaria searches for a mole on #TigerShroff 's butt and kisses him without his consent saying, 'Tumhari kismat khul gayi' I was rooting for her since her Disney days but this is one of the worst performances by a female actor in #Bollywood," wrote one among the audience.