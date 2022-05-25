The wait for Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 OTT streaming is finally over. After a long wait for the fans of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff, the film would finally stream on an OTT platform. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film received mixed responses. However, the fans of Tiger Shroff hailed the film as his best so far. Let's take a look at when and where you can watch the film.

When and where to watch it

The film is a love story with a heavy dose of action and entertainment. The film would be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 27, 2022.

Tiger Shroff announces

"Heropanti 2 is a complete entertainer and I am happy to announce the digital premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video, as it helps us reach out to movie lovers across the world. Filled with a lot of action, romance and twists and turns, the audience will enjoy it. I have had a great time working on this film, especially the action sequences and I am thrilled that my fans across the world can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes," Tiger was quoted saying.

Tiger Shroff is now busy with the shoot of Ganapath in Leh Ladakh along with Kriti Sanon. Tara, on the other hand, would be seen in Ek Villain Returns.