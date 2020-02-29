Tiger Shroff is the king of action films and one can't take their eyes off his washboard abs. The actor is currently busy promoting his film upcoming film Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff made his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's'Heropanti' in 2014 alongside Kriti Sanon. Today, the actor shared the news of its second instalment along with the first look posters on social media.

Tiger shared a heartfelt post on Instagram stating that he is extremely blessed to carry forward 'special' the franchise. Sharing the good news with his fans, Tiger wrote, "This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby #SajidNadiadwala.

In the first poster, we can see Tiger in a pantsuit and holding a gun in his hands. The poster read as ''The world wants him dead''. The second poster is a close up picture of the 'Baaghi' actor. He is dressed in a black pantsuit with a red tie and holding a machine gun. Though all his fans are super excited for the action flick there are some who have compared his first look posters to 'John Wick Chapter 2'.

The posters are similar to Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves he is also seen sporting a pantsuit and holding a gun.

In no time, Twitterati pointed out the similarities and you can simply sit back and enjoy the fun banter among the fans.

Check out the tweets below:

#Heropanti2

Seems like a Heropanti 2 posters copied from jhon wick pic.twitter.com/GoyBfXhckL — Mhd_achi (@mhd_achi) February 28, 2020

