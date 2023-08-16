Rana Daggubati's latest comments on Sonam Kapoor has stirred up quite some controversy. Daggubati was at a promotional event of Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha, where he spoke about a Hindi film actress' unprofessional behaviour who continued to speak on phone with her husband and later forgot her lines.

Rana also dropped a massive hint by saying that the actress' husband was in London, shopping for her. Sonam is the only Bollywood actress Dulquer Salmaan has worked in. The two did the film called The Zoya Factor which failed miserably at the box office.

Rana's explosive comments

"I feel excited about the trailer of this movie [King of Kotha], primarily because Dulquer Salman is working in an action film. He was my junior in film school. I however have to state that he is a very good guy. The producers of a Hindi movie he's working on are friends of mine. I won't mention the movie but I visited the sets. The heroine was on her phone, busy speaking to her husband who is apparently shopping for her in London. After that, she started speaking to me, then went on to forget her lines," Rana said at the event.

It goes on...

"I felt angry, but the whole time Dulquer was waiting calmly: took as many shots as was necessary, put up with her pranks. Even when she left with four cars, Dulquer left in a tiny Innova car. I scolded the producers that day and left. So today, when I see him in an action movie, no one is as excited as I am. So I really wish you all great success. All the best," he went on to add.