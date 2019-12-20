After blockbuster Irumbu Thirai, PS Mithan has collaborated with Sivakarthikeyan in Hero. It is a superhero movie, produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh and distributed by KJR Studios, who tasted massive success with Ajith Kumar's Viswasam earlier this year.

Once again, PS Mithran has opted for a multi-starrer movie in which Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is doing the negative role and Arjun Sarja, who was seen in the villain's role in Irumbu Thirai, enacting an important character.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lizzy, is making her debut in Hero. Ivana, Robo Shankar and others are part of the cast. The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, George C Williams' cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Story:

Hero tries to throw light on the current education system and Sakthi (Sivakarthikeyan) tries to safeguard it from Mahdev, who uses not education but students as his business. The drama that unfolds after the superhero takes on the gatekeeper of corporate lobbying forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

After the success of Namma Veettu Pillai, Sivakarthikeyan is returning with Hero. It is a superhero movie targeted at family audience and especially, kids. The trailer has managed to evoke positive response from the viewers. Will it live up to the expectations?

Check it out in the audience's words below: