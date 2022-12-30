It has been a joyful year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both personally and professionally. The duo took nuptial vows this year in April and embraced parenthood on November 6, 2022. On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt treated fans with a video montage of pictures that did not make it to Instagram this year.

Alia Bhatt wraps up 2022 with unseen pictures

The video features everything from Alia trying out her bridal outfit to her exotic vacation, her haldi hairdo, unseen pictures from her pregnancy days and much more. The actress shared a reel that showcased the best of the best moments of Alia this year.

Alia captioned the as, "pics that never made it to the gram."

Throwback: Soni Razdan shares a reel on Instagram ft a photo of Ranbir Kapoor proposing to Alia Bhatt in Kenya' later deletes it

And earlier today, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan shared a reel that showcased the priceless moments of 2022. The reel also featured a magnificent moment of the day when Ranbir had proposed to Alia during their Africa trip.

Although Soni deleted the reel, fans were quick to share it on the fan pages and in no time the image of Ranbir proposing to Alia went viral.

Photo dump 2022

— Soni Razdan via her Instagram#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/SP77OKBQSl — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) December 29, 2022

Soni captioned the reel as,"Photo dump 2022..some happy moments from the year we're about to leave behind ..and Happy New Year already."

Ranbir and Alia give us major couple goals!

In the image, Ranbir can be seen going down on one knee with an engagement ring in his hand and asking Alia to marry him. At the same time, Alia was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed as she looked at Ranbir lovingly.

RanAlia's fans can't stop gushing over the proposal picture of Ranbir going down on one knee and Alia holding back her tears, fans have taken over to social media and have expressed their happiness. While few fans on Twitter also claimed that Alia didn't want the image of her private moment to be out in the media, which is why her mother actress Soni Razdan

Apart from Alia and Ranbir's romantic moment from Maasai Mara, a particular snap that is doing the rounds on social media is an unseen picture from their wedding festivities.

When Alia Bhatt spoke about Ranbir proposing to her in Koffee With Karan

Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt during their trip to Maasai Mara, Kenya. During Alia's appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Show, the actress said, "In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won't talk about it. We'll just go with the feeling. And that's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara. Also, Ranbir even planted a guide to take pictures of the special moment."

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was seen in Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.