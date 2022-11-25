Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's lavish Mumbai residence which is named 'Mannat' is one of the most famous landmarks for all fans as well as Bollywood aspirants. Recently, the actor's wife Gauri Khan, who is also an interior designer by profession, shared a picture of herself posing next to the brand-new name plate of her and Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat.

As soon as the photo of the new name plate, which has apparently been designed by Gauri herself, was shared after all the repairs, fans started speculating that the name plate was studded with diamonds as it gave a bright shinny look. Rumours also claimed that the name plate at Mannat's gate reportedly cost a whopping Rs 35 lakh.

Mannat gets new name plate

Earlier, the nameplate was put up in April this year, but was taken down shortly after. Apparently, the reason was that a 'diamond' had fallen off of the nameplate.

However, putting an end to those speculations, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account and shared the special aesthetic value behind it. "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy...we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting, and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns (sic)," the entrepreneur wrote.

The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/BklQDZdmxT — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 22, 2022

More details about 'Mannat'

Earlier, the Mannat nameplate had 'Mannat- The Lands End' written in black with a shiny, shimmery backdrop. The Mannat name plate is undoubtedly a favourite selfie spot for fans over the years. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly bought the sea-facing property at Bandra West in 2001. Mannat, which was earlier named as Villa Vienna, was built many years prior to India's independence. Gauri Khan renovated the interiors of the house along with architect-and-designer, Kaif Faqui.