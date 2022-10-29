Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathan' has been experiencing much craze and hype for quite some time now, even before the details were announced. Millions of fans are eagerly waiting for King Khan's film to release on January 25, 2023.

The 'Chennai Express' actor will return to the silver screen after a hiatus of three years and this is one of the main reasons that has left the fans anticipating the film. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

In March 2022, Shah Rukh took to his Twitter handle to announce the film's release date by sharing a teaser video. He tweeted, "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now... See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…



See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.



Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Now, while the fans and followers are waiting to know every detail about the film, it's time to know how much the stars have charged for the film, directed by Sidharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan

According to reports, King Khan has charged a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for this film after a break of three years and this undoubtedly makes him one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Deepika Padukone

The 'Piku' actress, who will be playing a pivotal character in the upcoming action drama has reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for the film.

John Abraham

John Abraham, who will be playing the role of an antagonist in 'Pathaan' will be taking Rs 20 crore for the movie. Reports state that the actor will be a treat to watch for his fans as he will be donning a shirtless look in the film.

Salman Khan

Yes, you read it right! Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo role in 'Pathaan' and initially, there were reports that producer Aditya Chopra would be paying him a huge amount of money for his cameo. However, according to the latest reports, Salman Khan has not taken any fee for the same. This is not the first time when he has done a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film. Both the actors' have recently been quite cordial with each other and were seen supporting each other in their films.

Sidharth Anand

Coming to the director's remuneration, Sidharth, who has directed films like 'Bang Bang' and 'War', is reportedly charging Rs 6 crore to direct the movie.