The Voice's Rita Ora is among those celebrities who won't be able to spend Christmas 2020 with their family and friends.

The Let You Love Me hitmaker reportedly could be stranded in Bulgaria for Christmas after several European countries have restricting travel from Britain as a new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading across the United Kingdom.

A source close to Rita Ora revealed that the musician who came to Bulgaria for a music video shoot might not make it home in time for Christmas 2020. Rita was among those who were criticized earlier for breaking Coronavirus protocols as she threw a birthday party, for which she later apologized.

"It hit her hard because she knew she had made mistakes but wanted to be clear how remorseful she was and then head away to stay out of the limelight for a bit," an alleged source revealed to The Sun.

The source added that Bulgaria is a "far cry" from London as she could film a video for her new music without attracting too much public attention. However, things have changed fast, and she now faces the prospect of being stuck for an indefinite amount of time.

Coronavirus new strain details:

Last week, the new SARS-CoV-2 variant was revealed to be the reason behind the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in South and East England. The newfound strain is being referred to as VUI 202012/01, or the B.1.1.7 lineage.

"Over the last few days, thanks to our world-class genomic capability, we have identified a new variant of the coronavirus, which may be associated with the faster spread in the South of England," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on December 14, via The Guardian, after learning that over 1,100 cases with this variant have been identified as of December 13.

Public Health England announced that it is working with several partners to investigate and plans to share its findings over the next couple of weeks.

Following the news of discovering a new strain, India and several European countries have suspended flights to and from the United Kingdom.

As per the government officials, the best way to stay safe from this deadly virus is to maintain social distance in public places, wear a proper facemask, and wash hands whenever it is humanly possible.

Rita Ora upcoming project:

The 30-year-old Rita Ora will soon be seen portraying the role of Dodger in Martin Owen's British crime drama movie, Twist. The movie will also star Jude Law, Michael Caine, and Lena Headey in the lead roles.