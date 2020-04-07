Karan Johar's upcoming film Brahmastra is in news for many reasons. Firstly, the film brings onscreen B-town's favourite rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. Secondly, the film has taken a lot of time in its pre and post-production due to which the release of the film is getting delayed time and again.

Ever since the news, the couple acting together in Karan's film made news more than the film, it's their relationship or news about their personal life that started doing rounds. Both Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are receiving offers for brand endorsements.

Karan Johar doesn't want the couple to expose their chemistry

This didn't go down well with Godfather of Bollywood Karan Johar. As per reports, Karan Johar requested the duo to refrain from accepting any brand endorsement offers together. The filmmaker wants to make sure that the couple doesn't expose their chemistry beforehand as it will affect the film. audience's focus will be more on their personal life. Nearing to the release of Brahmasntra the couple can endorse brands that will serve their purpose."

However, Karan Johar has a masterplan the head honcho of Dharma knows his marketing skills well and it seems he has put that in use for the betterment of the film and couple's personal benefit too.

Meanwhile, it's also Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt don't wish to come out in public and talk about their love life before the time is right.

A source close to the duo reveals: "Of course they get offers to work together all the time. But they don't want to become like Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Bipasha-John or Saif-Kareena. These couples were so visible to the public in real life that the audience rejected their efforts to be seen together on screen."

Speaking about her personal equation with Ranbir, Alia to a leading portal said:

Alia on working with Ranbir

We are separating our work from personal life. Work is work, and our personal life won't be carried on the sets. While shooting for Brahmastra, we discuss only the shots and scenes. We don't need to sign films together to spend time together.

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a leading role and is slated to release on 4 December 2020.