The Ashes is underway and with it has started the new World Test Championship. In order to make Test cricket more engaging and help fans connect with the players, the ICC has introduced jerseys with names and numbers on the back.

However, after the first day's play, former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist stated that did not like the recent move.

The World Test Championship, which was introduced last year, aims to give more context to Test cricket. The top nine full member nations - Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies - are competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

"We are awaiting the ICC World Test Championship with great enthusiasm as it adds context to the longest format of the game," said India's skipper Virat Kohli.

"Test cricket is very challenging and coming out on top in the traditional form is always highly satisfying. The Indian team has done really well in recent years and will be fancying its chances in the championship," he added.

The number of matches which can be played in each series will vary between two to five. The first cycle in the WTC consists of only five-day matches and will include day-night matches, which will also be a subject to bilateral and mutual agreement between the opponents. Only matches identified as part of the WTC will count towards the championship.

Each team plays six series, and each series will be worth 120 points, which will be distributed over the number of matches in a series. Hence, if it is a two-match series, 60 points will be shared for each Test which a three-match series will yield 40 points for each match. A tie will be 50% of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.