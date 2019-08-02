Over 37 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan had suffered a serious internal injury while shooting an action sequence between him and Puneet Issar for his 1982 film Coolie at the Bangalore University campus. Big B had misjudged a jump and eventually hit the edge of a table which hurt him badly.

The said accident had taken place on July 27, 1982 which has caused Big B a fatal abdominal injury that had taken several months to recover. He had undergone multiple surgeries at that time. There came a point where doctors had declared him 'clinically dead' before putting him on a ventilator. He was not responding to any kind of treatment.

People across the country were praying for his well-being and even walked barefeet to different temples. And somehow, on August 2, Bachchan regained consciousness after days in the Breach Candy hospital.

It's been over three decades now and Big B still remembers the incident as fresh as a flower. He took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans for their immense love that helped him spring back in life.

"Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer.. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me.. it is this love that carries me on each day.. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media to celebrate his father's "second birthday".

"37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film 'Coolie'. Today - August 2, we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you," Abhsishek wrote on Instagram, along with an old photograph of himself as a young boy, and his elder sister Shweta as a young girl, with his father right after his recovery.

(With IANS Inputs)