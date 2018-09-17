Apple put iPhone XS and its bigger sibling iPhone XS Max up for pre-order in major global markets on September 14, but there was no word for Indians booking the devices. Now, the company's carrier partner, Airtel has now announced the new iPhones can be ordered later this month.
Airtel subscribers can book the iPhone XS and the XS Max from September 21 exclusively on Airtel Online store and the shipments are expected to commence on the fourth week of September. As far as the iPhone XR is concerned, it can be pre-booked from October 19 onward.
Apple iPhone XS series: Key features you need to know
The new iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max look similar to 2017-series iPhone X (review) but differ in screen sizes and internal hardware. It comes with a good blend of high-grade steel, a glass offering a premium feel and also supports wireless charging. They also have improved IP68 certifications, meaning they can survive underwater for 1.5meters (5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.
The iPhone XS Max sports a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, while the iPhone XS, the true successor of the iPhone X (2017) retains 5.8-inch AMOLED screen. Both come with Super Retina Display with a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (ppi).
Under-the-hood, they come with A12 Bionic, which is a 7nm class super processor which comes with 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU and can process 5 trillion operations per second. Rest assured, it is the most advanced and most powerful processor for a mobile in the industry. It will leave all flagship Android phones in the dust for sure.
Thanks to A12 Bionic, FaceID on both the new iPhone XS series models will also work faster and there will be less False Rejection Rate (FRR).
They house dual -12MP cameras sensors— one wide-angle (F1.8) and a telephoto (F2.4) cameras with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and variable depth control (F16 to F1.4).
On the front, it features 7MP FaceTime Camera with F2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Smart HDR, Portrait mode and more.
On the other hand, iPhone XR also looks similar to the iPhone X from the front side but it's not the same when seen from the back. It also comes with 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display. And on the back, it houses just a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures.
The iPhone XR camera also supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature. On the front, it has the same photography hardware as the iPhone XS series.
Under-the-hood, it houses 7nm class Apple A12 Bionic chipset and offers one and half day battery life.
|Models
|64GB
|256GB
|512GB
|iPhone XS Max
|Rs 1,09,900
|Rs 1,24,900
|Rs 1,44,900
|iPhone XS
|Rs 99,900
|Rs 1,14,900
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone XR
|Rs 76,900
|Rs 81,900
|256GB: Rs 91,900
Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:
|Models
|iPhone XS Max
|iPhone XS
|iPhone XR
|Display
|6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen
|5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen
|OS
|Apple iOS 12
|Apple iOS 12
|Apple iOS 12
|Processor
|7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|Storage
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Main Camera
|Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras
|Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras
|12MP wide-angle (F1.8)
|Video
|
|
|
|Front camera
|
|
|
|Connectivity and Network
|Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|Battery
|
|
|
|Add-ons
|Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device
|Rated IP68 (maximum depth of
2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device
|Rated IP67 (maximum depth of
1 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|208g
|177g
|194g
|Colours
|Gold/Silver/Space Grey
|Gold/Silver/Space Grey
|Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red
|Price (in India)
|
|
|