Apple put iPhone XS and its bigger sibling iPhone XS Max up for pre-order in major global markets on September 14, but there was no word for Indians booking the devices. Now, the company's carrier partner, Airtel has now announced the new iPhones can be ordered later this month.

Airtel subscribers can book the iPhone XS and the XS Max from September 21 exclusively on Airtel Online store and the shipments are expected to commence on the fourth week of September. As far as the iPhone XR is concerned, it can be pre-booked from October 19 onward.

Apple iPhone XS series: Key features you need to know

The new iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max look similar to 2017-series iPhone X (review) but differ in screen sizes and internal hardware. It comes with a good blend of high-grade steel, a glass offering a premium feel and also supports wireless charging. They also have improved IP68 certifications, meaning they can survive underwater for 1.5meters (5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

The iPhone XS Max sports a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, while the iPhone XS, the true successor of the iPhone X (2017) retains 5.8-inch AMOLED screen. Both come with Super Retina Display with a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (ppi).

Under-the-hood, they come with A12 Bionic, which is a 7nm class super processor which comes with 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU and can process 5 trillion operations per second. Rest assured, it is the most advanced and most powerful processor for a mobile in the industry. It will leave all flagship Android phones in the dust for sure.

Thanks to A12 Bionic, FaceID on both the new iPhone XS series models will also work faster and there will be less False Rejection Rate (FRR).

They house dual -12MP cameras sensors— one wide-angle (F1.8) and a telephoto (F2.4) cameras with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync, Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and variable depth control (F16 to F1.4).

On the front, it features 7MP FaceTime Camera with F2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Smart HDR, Portrait mode and more.

On the other hand, iPhone XR also looks similar to the iPhone X from the front side but it's not the same when seen from the back. It also comes with 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display. And on the back, it houses just a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures.

The iPhone XR camera also supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature. On the front, it has the same photography hardware as the iPhone XS series.

Under-the-hood, it houses 7nm class Apple A12 Bionic chipset and offers one and half day battery life.

Models 64GB 256GB 512GB iPhone XS Max Rs 1,09,900 Rs 1,24,900 Rs 1,44,900 iPhone XS Rs 99,900 Rs 1,14,900 Rs 1,34,900 iPhone XR Rs 76,900 Rs 81,900 256GB: Rs 91,900

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR:

Models iPhone XS Max iPhone XS iPhone XR Display 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina screen HDR display

Resolution:2688x1242p

Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina screen HDR display

Resolution:2436x1125p

Pixel density: 458ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen HDR display

Resolution:1792x828p

Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,400:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max OS Apple iOS 12 Apple iOS 12 Apple iOS 12 Processor 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU Storage 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras Dual optical image stabilisation

2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Smart HDR for photos Dual 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) and telephoto (F2.4) cameras Dual optical image stabilisation

2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Smart HDR for photos 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) Optical image stabilisation

5x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)

Smart HDR for photos Video 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

2x Optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

digital zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording Front camera TrueDepth camera

7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji TrueDepth camera

7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji TrueDepth camera

7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji Connectivity and Network Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO,VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Battery Talk time: up to 25 hours

Internet use: up to 13 hours

Video playback: up to 15 hours

Audio playback: up to 65 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Talk time: up to 20 hours

Internet use: up to 12 hours

Video playback: up to 14 hours

Audio playback: up to 60 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Talk time: up to 25 hours

Internet use: up to 15 hours

Video playback: up to 16 hours

Audio playback: up to 65 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Add-ons Rated IP68 (maximum depth of

2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Rated IP68 (maximum depth of

2 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Rated IP67 (maximum depth of

1 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio–enabled device Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 208g 177g 194g Colours Gold/Silver/Space Grey Gold/Silver/Space Grey Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red Price (in India) 64GB: Rs 1,09,900

256GB: Rs 1,24,900

512GB: Rs 1,44,900 64GB: Rs 99,900

256GB: Rs 1,14,900

512GB: Rs 1,34,900 64GB: Rs 76,900

128GB: Rs 81,900

256GB: Rs 91,900

