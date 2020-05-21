Liberty High School students have formed an integral part of the lives of 13 Reasons Why fans. In the last 3 seasons, the show has made quite a fan following which is why the buzz for the upcoming season is at its highest.

Season 4 is going to be the final season of the series and will bring an end to the many questions that linger in the lives of these high schoolers. Here are some details that have been revealed about the final season so far.

The show will return to Netflix on Friday, June 5, 2020. The series does have a fascination with the number 13, considering it's a part of its name and all seasons so far have had 13 episodes. However, the final season is expected to have a total of 10 episodes.

Speaking of the length of the show, showrunner Brian Yorky, had to say that, "It served the story better, and 10 episodes ended up being the sweet spot for us. But at this point, heading into season four it was like, 'We've given them 39 reasons why at least, so I feel like we can say, yes the show is still called 13 Reasons Why this season is 10 episodes.' It's the right number, you'll see that when we get to the end."

When asked about what fans could expect from the final episode, Yorky said, "I'm incredibly proud of our finale episode. I think it's very special and it's also supersized,"

The show will begin from where it left off and the story will revolve around Winston played by Deaken Bluman getting justice for Monty played by Timothy Granaderos. Yorky also spoke about Zach and said, "I will say that in season four we take Zach places that I had not expected until we really got into the room and delved into his story."

Reuters

He also added, "We took Zach some really interesting places and I've always loved that character and I love Ross Butler, so that was a lot of fun and a challenge and also a wonderful collaboration and I think it's going to be cool to watch."

The show's makers had released a video of cast members shooting for the final episode along with a teaser. Bryce Walker who was murdered in season three will likely make a comeback in season 4, as he has been spotted in some BTS clips. This will probably be for a flashback scene. Timothy Granaderos who played Montgomery is also expected to return for the final season. In addition to this, fans can expect a new cast member, Oscar nominee Gary Sinise, who will play the role of a therapist.