Netflix has finally heard the plea of hundreds of thousands of fans to remove or edit the controversial suicide scene from acclaimed teen drama, 13 Reasons Why. The decision comes right before the next season will start airing on the streaming platform and it looks like Netflix does not wish to anger more fans.

If you all remember, in 13 Reasons Why season 1, there was a three-minute-long scene which depicted Hannah (Katherine Langford) looking at her life in the mirror before she is shown sitting in a bathtub. Few tears start to roll down her cheek as she takes a razor blade and pierced right into her skin. The scene did not end there as we are shown how much pain Hannah is facing as she screams in agony. The blood gushes out from her body and she is then seen gasping for air. Following which, she is discovered by her mother.

The suicide scene was criticised by the viewers for depicting such death. Several even stated that they should boycott Netflix for even allowing this scene to get aired.

More than two years after the controversial scene aired, Netflix has finally decided to chop it off from the episode. In a statement released on Tuesday, Netflix stated that they after having a conversation with several medical experts, have decided to edit the scene that shows how Hannah took her own life.

"We've heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Whyencouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help — often for the first time," the statement read via The Hollywood Reporter. "As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one," the statement further added.

This is not for the first time when Netflix has removed or edited a part of some controversial scene. When Sandra Bullock's Bird Box movie was released, it faced the same problem as it included real-life footage of a Canadian train rail disaster that caused the death of nearly 47 people.

Netflix's 13 Reasons Why season 3 is all set to air on the streaming service later this year.