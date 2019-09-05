People often wonder how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hit it off and think about how the two must have interacted with each other. The couple had managed to keep their relationship a secret until the two decided to get married in December 2017. And while many would think about how the two would've interacted with each other in the first place, Virat has finally spoken about his jittery moment with Anushka.

Recalling his first meeting with Anushka, Virat told American television sports reporter, Graham Bensinger that he was very nervous when he was saw her in person. It was that time when Virat and Anushka had come together for a shampoo ad.

Virat revealed that he tried to crack a silly joke in front of Anushka to cover up his nervousness and even remarked her on her height. And undoubtedly, the Indian skipper had miserable failed at charming her during that moment and was standing there besides her with embrassment.

As the ad shoot went for 3 days, Virat said that they started talking to each other and their uncanny similarities about their respective career graph, family backgrounds and professional timelines bonded them well. They hit it off from the moment and that's how it all started between the two.

Watch the video here: